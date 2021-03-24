Menu
Gwendolyn Joy Jackson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Gwendolyn Joy Jackson

October 26, 1936 - March 13, 2021

Gwen Jackson 84, of Albany, passed away peacefully at the Mennonite Home on Saturday, March 13, 2021 with her girls by her side.

The daughter of Glen and Vernon (Miller) Carothers, Gwen was born in Elsie, Nebraska. She grew up on a farm outside Elsie with lots of family around. She was the youngest of four, and one of 51 first cousins. In 1954, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Jackson. In 1956, they moved to Lebanon, Oregon and then to Albany in 1963 where she lived until her passing. Gwen started a career at Simpson Timber Company in 1964 and continued as payroll manager until the plant's closure in 1989.

Gwen was a member of Hill Street Church of Christ where she was a Sunday school teacher and also worked in the office. She volunteered with the SMART reading program in the public schools. She was an avid reader and enjoyed day trips and visiting with friends and family. She always had a big, easy smile for everyone she met. She will be remembered for her kind and giving personality.

Gwen was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, sisters Wanda and Rosie, brother Vance, and grandson James.

Gwen is survived by her children; Michael and Carol Jackson, Randy Jackson, Rhonda and Robert Halter, Lori and Thomas Grady; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren

A viewing from 3 to 8 p.m. is planned at Fisher Funeral Home Friday, March 26th.

There will be a 1 p.m. celebration of life on Saturday, March 27th at the Hill Street Church of Christ, followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service at Willamette Memorial Park.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW, Albany, OR
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Hill Street Church of Christ
OR
Mar
27
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Willamette Memorial Park
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, we were sorry to learn of your mother's passing. She was a welcoming and positive lady! We will be thinking of you this Saturday.
Dave and Kay Burt
March 25, 2021
Many wonderful memories with Gwen as she and I worked on many events and programs at the church. Always so dependable and fun to be with. She hosted many small group Bible studies in her home ....welcoming us all with her warm smile & special treats.
Remoa Jenkins
March 25, 2021
