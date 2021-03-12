Hallelujah Bernard

Feb. 20, 2021 - Feb. 24, 2021

Hallelujah Bernard, daughter of Bryan and Charissa Bernard of Adair Village, was born Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:12am at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Hallelujah weighed 3 pounds, 11 oz, was 17 inches long and had the softest skin and gorgeous dark hair. Our baby sister passed away Feb. 24, 2021 as a result of severe congenital brain anomalies. Hallelujah's last moments were spent in her home, surrounded by her loving family, bathed in the prayers of hundreds of loved ones throughout the world. Hallelujah's four days of life were filled with snuggles and lots of Hallelujah songs sung by her sisters and brother. She had an extremely strong heart and a fighting spirit as she surpassed so many expectations, surviving birth, breathing on her own, and being strong enough to leave the hospital to meet her family. We are thankful that she is now resting easily in Heaven, with her three other siblings gone before her, and we look forward to the day we are reunited, thanks to the saving work of Jesus on the cross. Hallelujah is survived by her parents, siblings: Cayden, Piper and Judah; grandparents Scott and Jill Hunter, of Salem; grandparents Bryce and Julie Bernard, of Salem; great grandmothers, Lynne Ullman, of Keizer, and Dawn Bernard, of Salem; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

A church service honoring our daughter was held March 7, 2021 at Grant Avenue Baptist Church. Burial was at Belcrest Cemetery in Salem, OR on March 8, 2021.