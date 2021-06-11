Menu
Harlan Ray Neal
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR

Harlan Ray Neal

January 24, 1937 - June 9, 2021

Harlan Ray Neal was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Ray Victor and Minnie Josephine (Lindquist) Neal on January 24, 1937. Harlan went to be with Jesus on June 9, 2021 surrounded by family.

Harlan's family settled in Jefferson, Oregon in 1947. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955 and moved to Albany in 1957. Harlan married his love, Inez, in October, 1957. They later adopted two children, Lori Ann in 1967 and Robert Ray (now deceased) in 1970.

Harlan began working in his trade of bricklaying immediately after graduating from high school, moving from apprentice to foreman in record time, becoming superintendent for Bromley Masonry in 1988. Harlan received many accolades for his work, among them the "Hammurabi Meritorious Achievement in Building Design and Craftsmanship" in 1989, and the "Special Excellence in Performance of His Work" by the American Institute of Architects in 1972.

Harlan was drafted in 1959 and subsequently stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska in April of 1960 until being discharged from active duty in April of 1962. Harlan excelled with a rifle, competing for the Army on the rifle team for two years. After being discharged from active duty, Harlan served four additional years in the Army Reserve, achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class (E-7) and was discharged in 1966.

Harlan retired in 2002. He and Inez did some traveling and then he became involved in creating the Linn County Veteran's Memorial at the age of 68. Harlan donated countless hours of planning, bricklaying and other labor over the past 16 years, as recently as Memorial Day 2021. His labor of love. He was the Linn County Veteran of the Year in 2013.

Harlan was heavily involved in HAM radio for 50 years, along with competitive trap shooting. He was also involved in competitive power lifting for many years.

Harlan was an American patriot. A hardworking, upstanding, honest, man of faith that lived for his family. His wife, daughter, grandsons, and great-grandchildren were his world. He took the responsibility of being a husband, daddy, papa, and Gpop very seriously. Our hero.

Harlan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Inez; his daughter, Lori Ann (Russ) Norton, his grandsons AJ (Sharaya) and Jacob (Aleha) Norton; and his great grandchildren Aiden, Austin, Elsa, Asher, Londyn and Nora. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Randall Joseph Neal.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at the Linn County Veteran's Memorial at Timber Linn Park (900 Price Rd. SE, Albany) followed by light refreshments and time together at Eastside Christian Church (1910 Grand Prairie Rd. SE, Albany).

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Linn County Veteran's Memorial at PO Box 2739, Albany OR 97322. And, hug your family tight!

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Albany Veterans Memorial at Timberlinn Park
900 Price Rd SE, Albany, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Will miss him being the neighborhood watchman.
Kathy Courtright
June 16, 2021
My deepest condolences, Inez and Lori, to you and your families.
JoAnn Ziegler
June 15, 2021
We haven´t seen Harlan for years but we always thought he was a caring, honest and informational man. We met him at Calvary Baptist Church over twenty years ago. Prayers for the family.
Debbie Burner
June 14, 2021
Inez sending you love and prayers And so sorry for your loss life Now takes you on a new journey Keep in touch. Hugs for strength
Jerri Ann Ammer
Friend
June 14, 2021
We are sorry to read of Harlan's passing. May God's grace and comfort surround you and your family at this difficult time and in the days to come.
Bill and Raebeth Drager
June 14, 2021
I traveled all directions with Harlan and I will always remember our time together. He was the teacher I looked for and found. My prayers are with you Inez in these times.
scott mackie
June 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss! Prayers for u Inez and the family!
Lynda Hice
Friend
June 12, 2021
Thinking of you at this sad time. May the wonderful memories of Harlan/Dad be held close to your heart. Our prayers are with you.
Bruce & Marla Heilman
Friend
June 11, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of your sad loss. May all your memories together be a blessing.
Virginia and Steve Glaser
Friend
June 11, 2021
