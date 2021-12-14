Menu
Harold Reid Welborn
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Harold Reid Welborn

November 30, 1935 - December 2, 2021

Harold Reid Welborn, 86, of Albany, passed away on December 2 in Corvallis.

A memorial will be held at 4 p.m., on December 17 at Eastside Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Rd, SE, Albany.

Harold was born in Rockport, Kentucky to Verda Margaret Reid and John Mortimer Welborn on November 30, 1935. He graduated from Rockport High School in 1953. Following high school, he joined the Air Force. Upon release from the Air Force, he married the former Janet Carol Hanson from Bend on November 8, 1958. He graduated from Portland State University and immediately began work for the U.S. Forest Service on the Okanagan National Forrest. After many promotions on several forests, he retired in 1986 from his position as the Assistant Supervisor of the Willamette National Forest Eugene office. Following his retirement he worked part time for Brass Plumbing in Albany and spent winters in Yuma, Arizona. Harold supported many charitable organizations including FISH and the United Way. He also served on the Board of Directors for SELCO Community Credit Union for over 36 years. SELCO honored Harold by naming their new Data Center the "Welborn Data Center."

Harold is preceded in death by his mother and father, and daughter, Leslie Ann Welborn.

Harold is survived by his wife, Janet, daughter, Linda Henderson, and son, Michael Welborn, five grandchildren, Cameron Henderson, Megan Spickerman, Heather Brown, Michael Welborn II, and Matthew Welborn. Five great-grandchildren, Taylor and Tenley Spickerman, Everett and Sloane Henderson, and Oliver Welborn.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Eastside Christian Church
1910 Grand Prairie Rd., SE, Albany, OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Janet and family- With care and sympathy my heart goes out to you. As you work through your grief, be kind to yourself and take things one day, one moment, at a time. Remember that others are thinking of you with the deepest care and sympathy. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Psalm 46 : 1 I was deeply saddened on learning of Harold´s death. We worked together on the Okanogan and Willamette National Forests which was both a pleasure and honor. Harold was super to work with which made everyone´s job much easier... he was both a leader and team player while getting the job done. He will certainly be missed by all that knew him. The following quote has worked for me: TO LIVE IN HEARTS WE LEAVE BEHIND IS NOT TO DIE May Jesus Christ wrap his loving arms around you and give you peace. Love and Prayers, Bill Carpenter
William Carpenter
Friend
December 16, 2021
