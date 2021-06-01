Harry Melvill Mock

February 17, 1931 - May 23, 2021

Harry Melvill Mock of Corvallis passed away at the age of 90, on May 23, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Harry was born in Pomona California in 1931 to Thelma and Harold Mock and lived in several cities during his youth. He graduated from high school in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He served several years in the U.S. Army including the Korean War where he received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained. In 1953, Harry married Loretta Grimm and lived in Barringtion, Illinois where they raised their five children. He established a career as the Chief Accountant for Technical Publishing Co. In 1973, Harry moved his family out west in a wagon (Plymouth Fury III station wagon) to Gold Beach, Oregon where they purchased a motel. Later he began a second career in infrastructure maintenance for ODOT until he retired in 1996. Harry and Loretta moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1983. Loretta died of Leukemia in 1986. In 1988, Harry married Sandra Dawson of Corvallis, Oregon where they lived until his passing. He loved fishing and camping. Harry is preceded in death by his first wife Loretta, sister Charlene, brother Marvin and his son Harry. He is survived by his current wife Sandra, brother Merle, children Debra, Laurel, Thomas and Steven, stepdaughter Susan; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He will be interred at the Roseburg National Cemetery.