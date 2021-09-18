Hazel L. Carver

January 20, 1920 - September 9, 2021

At the age of 101, Hazel Carver passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021.

Hazel was born in 1920 to Lloyd and Rose Wallace in Willamina. As a child, she moved with her family to Otis. She would spend most of her life near the Oregon coast.

A few days after Christmas in 1941, she eloped with Kenneth Carver. They would remain married for over fifty years. Together they raised two daughters, and their home would be the center of many family gatherings, featuring Hazel's homemade pies and fried razor clams.

For many years, the couple lived in Lincoln City where they were active in their church and the local community. When Ken retired, they traveled by RV from Mexico to Alaska, and eventually moved to Linn County to be closer to their children. After Ken died in 2003, she started a new chapter of her life, making friends at a retirement community in Albany, where she was active until just a few months before her death.

Hazel will be greatly missed by her family: daughters Janice (Rick) Bauman, Cherie (Larry) Holverson, grandchildren Chris Holverson, Kelli King, Jeff Holverson, Craig Evans, and Kami Horton, along with great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.