Homer Lee Rhodaback
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
805 Ellsworth St. SW
Albany, OR

Homer Lee Rhodaback

February 5, 1944 - June 22, 2021

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Homer Lee Rhodaback, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 77.

Homer was born February 5, 1944 in Salem, to Andrew and Hazel Rhodaback. He was the youngest of three boys. On April 19, 1964, he married Carol Fassbender Rhodaback and together they celebrated 57 years of marriage. They raised three children: Kym, Chris, and Nancy.

Homer started Best Pots, Inc., in 1977 and it's still flourishing today as the gold standard in the industry. Homer was known as "the guy who could fix anything" and he used these skills to support his family and help his neighborhood and community. He was a wonderful woodworker and used his traits to craft items for his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed building hot rods and going to car shows.

In retirement, he enjoyed splitting his time between his house on the Oregon Coast and his house in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. While living in Arizona, Homer and Carol became avid rock hounds, creating their findings into jewelry, coasters, bookends and more. Homer and Carol loved being together and creating memories with family and friends. He was very loved by his nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held privately at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chuck died in 2003 and we are all so close and celebrate him every day.
Mary rhodaback
Family
July 5, 2021
My dear family I am so sorry to hear of Homer´s passing. My prays and sympathy are with you
Cheryl (Phillips) Stagner
June 26, 2021
So very sorry to hear this i have great memories with homer and the family growing up my prayers are with Carol and the kids
Ron vonsild
Friend
June 26, 2021
So sorry for the families loss. It was always good times with Homer.
David Rue
June 25, 2021
