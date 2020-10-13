Hubert A. Shipp

April 2, 1925 – October 9, 2020

Hubert A. Shipp, 95, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. He was born in Lamesa, Texas to Thomas A. and Myrtle Bell (Hall) Shipp.

During WWII he worked for the Portland Shipyards. He was a member of the Assembly of God. During his working years he was the setup man for the Planer at Santiam Plywood and Willamette Industries until he was injured in the late 1970's. Hubert loved playing country music on his guitar while singing along. He and Virla rode motorcycles with the Nazarene Motorcycle Fellowship for several years.

He is survived by children: Sandra and her husband Robert Dunn, Samuel Shipp and his fiancee Samantha Haas, Kenneth and his wife Denise Shipp; 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren. Hubert was preceded in death by his wife, Virla (2017); sons Daniel, Rodney and Joseph Shipp brothers: Talmadge & Doyle Shipp, sister, T. Mozelle Shipp, and his parents.

Viewing will be 4 - 6 p.m. Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service for will be 1 p.m. Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Hope Church, 890 Mt View Rd. Graveside committal will follow at Gilliland Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com