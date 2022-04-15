Menu
Hunter Brewer
2002 - 2022
BORN
2002
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR
Hunter Brewer

March 16, 2002 - April 7, 2022

Hunter Brewer passed away April 7, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Hunter was able to reach the age of 20 and his parents were at his bedside when he died.

He was loved by all and adored by others. Hunter had succumbed to his medical condition.

Hunter enjoyed life. Although his vision was gone, his hearing was spot on. He loved voices, specifically women's. He had them wrapped around his finger.

Hunter is survived by his mother Nona; his father Bryan, and his sister Justice Brewer.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at Riverside Community Hall, 35293 Riverside Dr., Albany OR, 97321.

Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Apr. 15, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
