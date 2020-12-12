Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ian Timothy Crosby
1985 - 2020
BORN
1985
DIED
2020
ABOUT
South Salem High School
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Ian Timothy Crosby

September 16, 1985 – December 4, 2020

Ian was born in Salem, Oregon on September 16, 1985. His namesake grandfather, John Crosby, officiated when his parents, Timothy John and Cynthia Osborne Crosby, dedicated him to our Heavenly Father as a baby. He was always a happy little boy. He would tag along to keep up with his big sister, Claire, who made room in her heart to love her little brother.

He attended Myers Elementary, Heritage School, Walker Middle School and South Salem High School. He made friends easily and had a quick laugh and wit. His handsome looks, smile and big heart charmed all those he shared his love with. He played and loved baseball and survived football. When asked how many concussions he really had during high school football, he admitted to his parents he had four or five concussions during his football career, although he confessed to many more than those among his close friends and teammates.

Ian studied at Linfield College and Oregon State University. He was a dedicated Beaver fan and Broncos fan, due to his parents' Colorado roots. His real love in sports was for the Chicago Cubs. One of the highlights of his life was to attend a game at Wrigley Field when the Cubs and the Brewers were in the Playoffs. The Cubs won that day and he didn't want the moment to pass, so he and a friend were the last ones to leave that section of the stadium. The Cubs went on to win the 2016 World Series, the first time since 1908. Ian felt that win was for him.

Ian loved to be outdoors. There were many fun camping trips to Detroit Lake with his grandparents and cousins. The family and friends backpacking trips to Pamelia Lake are such good memories. Then came many backpacking trips in the Pacific NW with his buddies. He also loved to travel. He designed his own body art tattoos on his left arm showing many of the countries he was able to see and experience - the major cities of Spain, France, England, Costa Rica, South Africa and Zimbabwe. During Ian's time in Zimbabwe he worked with a friend to set up the kitchen for the opening of a new school, Tots Academy Kindergarten and Preschool in Harare.

He liked to sketch and paint scenes from his life. He was a keen board game player with frequent challenges to beat him in Scrabble. He loved being around kids, and they loved being around Ian.

He will be deeply missed by his mother Cynthia (Osborne) Crosby, his father Timothy Crosby and step-mother Kathy Crosby, sister Claire (Crosby) Fulsher, brother-in-law Kevin Fulsher, nieces Audrey and Charlotte Fulsher and many other family members and friends.

Please share thoughts and memories on his obituary webpage at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com. Ian will be interred at Mt. Union Cemetery in Philomath, Oregon.

A celebration of Ian's life will be held when it's safe to gather, by playing a baseball game and having a picnic in his memory.

Alcohol abuse is such a misunderstood and cruel disease. For those who would like, a contribution in Ian's name may be made to Serenity Lane.

https://serenitylane.org/make-a-donation/


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Cynthia Osborne Crosby
Family
December 12, 2021
It's been a year since Ian went to be with his Heavenly Father and grandparents. He is deeply missed. His sister, Claire, and our good friend, Jenny, put together this loving tribute to Ian. It shows many of our favorite memories. https://1drv.ms/u/s!AnXI0Ix8HHNQc0ex7-HnoWDe2UE?e=2UaLtz Don't be sad Ian is gone. Be happy he was here. Ian's ashes are interred at the historic Mt. Union Cemetery in Philomath, Oregon.
Cynthia Osborne Crosby
Family
December 12, 2021
The family was finally able to gather for on a beautiful day in April at Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home in Salem, Oregon to celebrate our Dear Ian Crosby. So many wonderful stories. So much love and laughter.
If you would like to pay your respects drive in the top entrance, go all the way across the top, turn left where that road ends. Go to the first flowering tree, you will see a Christmas tree off to your left a short way. The Crosby family plot is just toward the Hwy. from that tree.
Thank you all for your love and support!!
Tim and Kathy Crosby
Father
April 13, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Ian. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Our deepest sympathy,
Karen & Manuel Silveira
KAREN SILVEIRA
Friend
December 16, 2020
Ian will be incredibly missed! He would often come over with Louisa to share fun and laughter and dinner with us!! He always offered help in the kitchen preparing the dinner. We opened our arms to Ian the first time we met him. He was incredibly personable and fun. Rest In Peace Ian. You are free now .
Bon and Jeff Laramee
December 14, 2020
My memories of Ian Crosby are from the high school era and anchored by many, many hours playing and practicing baseball together. I played baseball with him for 6 years, in the Babe Ruth league and then all 4 years of high school. Ian was the starting catcher for Terry Haugen's varsity team junior and senior year. He was a great power hitter and the only one who could reliably prevent my wild pitches from bouncing past to the backstop.

Baseball at that point was a lifelong obsession of not just mine, but my father's as well. He was a big fan of "Crosby" and they got along well. The areas of overlap were generally a commitment to humor at all times and a joy in breaking rules.

My heart goes out to Cynthia, Tim, and Ian's whole family.

-Tom James
Tom James
Classmate
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results