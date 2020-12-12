Ian Timothy Crosby

September 16, 1985 – December 4, 2020

Ian was born in Salem, Oregon on September 16, 1985. His namesake grandfather, John Crosby, officiated when his parents, Timothy John and Cynthia Osborne Crosby, dedicated him to our Heavenly Father as a baby. He was always a happy little boy. He would tag along to keep up with his big sister, Claire, who made room in her heart to love her little brother.

He attended Myers Elementary, Heritage School, Walker Middle School and South Salem High School. He made friends easily and had a quick laugh and wit. His handsome looks, smile and big heart charmed all those he shared his love with. He played and loved baseball and survived football. When asked how many concussions he really had during high school football, he admitted to his parents he had four or five concussions during his football career, although he confessed to many more than those among his close friends and teammates.

Ian studied at Linfield College and Oregon State University. He was a dedicated Beaver fan and Broncos fan, due to his parents' Colorado roots. His real love in sports was for the Chicago Cubs. One of the highlights of his life was to attend a game at Wrigley Field when the Cubs and the Brewers were in the Playoffs. The Cubs won that day and he didn't want the moment to pass, so he and a friend were the last ones to leave that section of the stadium. The Cubs went on to win the 2016 World Series, the first time since 1908. Ian felt that win was for him.

Ian loved to be outdoors. There were many fun camping trips to Detroit Lake with his grandparents and cousins. The family and friends backpacking trips to Pamelia Lake are such good memories. Then came many backpacking trips in the Pacific NW with his buddies. He also loved to travel. He designed his own body art tattoos on his left arm showing many of the countries he was able to see and experience - the major cities of Spain, France, England, Costa Rica, South Africa and Zimbabwe. During Ian's time in Zimbabwe he worked with a friend to set up the kitchen for the opening of a new school, Tots Academy Kindergarten and Preschool in Harare.

He liked to sketch and paint scenes from his life. He was a keen board game player with frequent challenges to beat him in Scrabble. He loved being around kids, and they loved being around Ian.

He will be deeply missed by his mother Cynthia (Osborne) Crosby, his father Timothy Crosby and step-mother Kathy Crosby, sister Claire (Crosby) Fulsher, brother-in-law Kevin Fulsher, nieces Audrey and Charlotte Fulsher and many other family members and friends.

Please share thoughts and memories on his obituary webpage at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com. Ian will be interred at Mt. Union Cemetery in Philomath, Oregon.

A celebration of Ian's life will be held when it's safe to gather, by playing a baseball game and having a picnic in his memory.

Alcohol abuse is such a misunderstood and cruel disease. For those who would like, a contribution in Ian's name may be made to Serenity Lane.

https://serenitylane.org/make-a-donation/