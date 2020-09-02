Menu
Ida Curtis

Ida Fay (McAlister) Curtis

May 30, 1943 – August 28, 2020

Ida Fay (McAlister) Curtis was born in Astoria, Oregon on May 30, 1943. She attended school at Knappa High School and then went on to nursing school. She graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1963.

She belonged to the LPN Nursing Association serving in many positions including President. Over the years she was appointed by the governor of Oregon to serve on the Oregon State Board of Nursing where she served two terms. She was also appointed to serve on the National Nursing Advisory Committee where she served until her retirement in 2003. She loved nursing and her favorite was working in pediatrics. She was very proud to be a nurse.

Her hobbies included spending time at their cabin on the river, going out in their boat, fishing, and flower gardening and watching her grandchildren play sports along with OSU sports.

She married Gary Curtis in the fall of 1961 and had two children, a son, Ted, and a daughter, Lisa. She is survived by her husband Gary, her son, Ted, wife Heide and their two children, Tyler and Kailee, her daughter, Lisa, husband Rob and their two children, Levi and Courtney, and sister Adelia Hofeld and husband Eric.

Her last year was spent in a memory care facility in Corvallis, Oregon.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the Prairie Cemetery in Knappa, Oregon.

There will be a reception to follow at the Svensen Grange Hall.

Please visit: www.hughesransom.com to leave messages of condolences.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
