Ila Jean Pitts
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Ila Jean Pitts

September 6, 1942 - December 15, 2021

Ila Jean Pitts, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away in her home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

She was born in Atoka, Oklahoma on September 6, 1942, to Herschel B. Atnip and Ila Beatrice (Williams) Withrow. She was raised by her mother and only father figure, Gilbert Benjamin Withrow, aka "Pop".

She married Edgar George Pitts on June 24, 1961. They were married 24 years.

She graduated from Linn-Benton Community College with her associate's degree in general studies with a focus on journalism. She later worked as a Career and Employment Specialist at the college.

Ila loved to write, draw, and paint ceramics. She loved roses, tulips, and daffodils. Most of all she loved her family, and was a true friend to a lot of people.

On September 17, 2017, she was Baptized, Chrismated and received her first Holy Communion at the Byzantine Catholic Monastery Cathedra of the Holy Transfiguration in Weston, Oregon.

Ila was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Mike Atnip; her grandson, Ryan Lee William Pitts; great-grandson, Joseph Alexander Gray; and her niece, Hailey Jones.

She is survived by two sisters, Kathy Withrow and Janet Jones; three brothers, Benjamin Withrow, Jim Atnip, and Tom Atnip; two daughters, DeAnna Birdsall and Ronda Deibele; five sons, Edgar Pitts Jr. Thomas Pitts II, Bradley Pitts Sr. Gregory Pitts, and Garry Pitts; 28 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Edward Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lewis Cemetery in Sweet Home.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling final arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Edward Catholic Church
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I'm so sorry for the loss. I remember when we were all kids and our backyards met. Your mother was so sweet. All my love and prayers to you during this time.
Becky Coberly
January 5, 2022
In loving memory of our beautiful and wonderful loving Mom. We will love you and miss you always.
Tom and Pam Pitts
Family
December 25, 2021
