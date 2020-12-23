Ivan A. Debban

November 19, 1935 – December 13, 2020

Ivan Arthur Debban, 85, passed away December 13, 2020 at home.

He was born to Arthur and Ellen (Rhinehart) Debban November 19, 1935 in Elwood, Nebraska.

Ivan graduated from South Albany High School in 1953. During his career in the wood products industry he worked for Willamette Industries, Georgia-Pacific, Montana De Fibre, Conifer Pacific, and Lumber Tech. He was a charter member of Christ Community Lutheran Church. He and his wife Ardis celebrated 55 years of marriage in July. Some of his favorite things were spending time with his family, hunting, and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Michael. Survivors include his wife Ardis (Hamilton); his children Tim (Angie), Lynnette (Rich), Debi (Garth), Jon (Cheryl), and Mark (Tanya); grandchildren Clay, Trever, Joelle, Ryan, Conner, Haley, and Andrew; great grandson Dean; and brother Ted (Sigi).

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 22nd, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens, 34275 Riverside Dr. SW Albany, Oregon 97321. Face coverings and physical distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Community Lutheran Church. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com