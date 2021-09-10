Jacqueline Ann (Wagy) Lovell

April 3, 1946 - September 8, 2021

Jacqueline (Jackie) Ann (Wagy) Lovell died on September 8, 2021, at Albany Evergreen Hospice House with her loving family and friends surrounding her.

Jackie was born on April 3, 1946 in Oceanside, California to parents, Edith (Archer) and Ralph Wagy. She spent her childhood in Oceanside, California, Newport and Albany, Oregon. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1964.

Jacqueline was married for 18 years to William (Ric) Harris, with whom she had sons Todd Harris and Perry Harris. She was married for 13 years to Norman "Norm" Lovell, with who she shared a love of education, learning and travel.

Jacqueline was a woman of faith, believing in Jesus. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she now lives in Heaven. Her friends and family describe her as a loving wife, mother and homemaker. To many she took on the role of caretaker in a time of need, life coach and best friend. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman.

She worked in administration at North Albany Junior High School and Linn-Benton Community College for more than 30 years. She volunteered at Evergreen Hospice House.

For Jackie her friends took the place of hobbies. She loved the long chats and walks with family and friends and her favorite place for those walks was the Oregon Coast. Those relationships were the centerpiece of Jackie's life.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister, Jeneane Schranz and other loved ones. She is survived by her two sons Todd Harris (Melody Harris) and Perry Harris (Cheryle Hanten), grandchildren Matthew, Megan and Casey Harris; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made in honor of Jackie's life to Evergreen Hospice House or Linn-Benton Community College Foundation/Student Completion Fund.

Friends and family will have a small memorial service in spring on the location of where Jackie wished her ashes to be spread.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com