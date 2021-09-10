Menu
Jacqueline Ann Lovell
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Jacqueline Ann (Wagy) Lovell

April 3, 1946 - September 8, 2021

Jacqueline (Jackie) Ann (Wagy) Lovell died on September 8, 2021, at Albany Evergreen Hospice House with her loving family and friends surrounding her.

Jackie was born on April 3, 1946 in Oceanside, California to parents, Edith (Archer) and Ralph Wagy. She spent her childhood in Oceanside, California, Newport and Albany, Oregon. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1964.

Jacqueline was married for 18 years to William (Ric) Harris, with whom she had sons Todd Harris and Perry Harris. She was married for 13 years to Norman "Norm" Lovell, with who she shared a love of education, learning and travel.

Jacqueline was a woman of faith, believing in Jesus. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she now lives in Heaven. Her friends and family describe her as a loving wife, mother and homemaker. To many she took on the role of caretaker in a time of need, life coach and best friend. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman.

She worked in administration at North Albany Junior High School and Linn-Benton Community College for more than 30 years. She volunteered at Evergreen Hospice House.

For Jackie her friends took the place of hobbies. She loved the long chats and walks with family and friends and her favorite place for those walks was the Oregon Coast. Those relationships were the centerpiece of Jackie's life.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister, Jeneane Schranz and other loved ones. She is survived by her two sons Todd Harris (Melody Harris) and Perry Harris (Cheryle Hanten), grandchildren Matthew, Megan and Casey Harris; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made in honor of Jackie's life to Evergreen Hospice House or Linn-Benton Community College Foundation/Student Completion Fund.

Friends and family will have a small memorial service in spring on the location of where Jackie wished her ashes to be spread.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
I am so sorry to hear of Mrs. Lovell's passing. She was a lovely woman whose presence occasionally punctuated my junior high school years at North Albany and I remember her fondly and that is a testament to her patience, sense of humor and professionalism and we sure need more people like her.
Amy Carrick
September 21, 2021
Jackie and I became telephone friends when my husband was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. My good friend Jan gave me Jackie´s phone number and we talked quite often comparing notes. She was so very sweet and we would talk for an hour at a time. She told me about her life, her family and friends and I enjoyed every minute talking with her. Such a sweet lady. My prayers go out to her family and friends and I will surely miss her sweet voice. Penny from Indiana.
Penny Schill
September 10, 2021
