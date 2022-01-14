Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James F. Barbour
FUNERAL HOME
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
815 NW Buchanan Avenue
Corvallis, OR

James F. Barbour

March 8, 1931 - December 19, 2021

James passed away on December 19, 2021, in Corvallis, Oregon. He was born on March 8, 1931, to Percy E Barbour and Bernice Keyes Barbour, in Dundee, Oregon.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Edene F. Barbour, who passed away in 1996. He is survived by his son, James (Joyce); daughters Catherine (Jim), Cheryl (Joe), Cecilia (Greg), and granddaughters Mindy (Joe), Teresa, Shalah, Brianna, and great-granddaughter Cassidy.

Visit: www.demossdurdan.com for more information.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Esther Rose Schiedel
January 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results