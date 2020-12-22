James Alfred Busse

June 15, 1929 – December 9, 2020

On December 9, 2020 James Alfred Busse, loving father of five children passed away at the age of 91.

Jim was born on June 15, 1929 in Chicopee, Kansas (Crawford County) to John and Della Busse. He grew up in Arma, Kansas with two brothers, Joe and John, and six sisters, Mildred, Mary, Irene, Leona, Barbara and Audrey. After high school Jim served in the Korean War.

On October 25, 1952 he married Helen Amelia Bortnick--they were married for over 50 years. As newlyweds, they moved from Kansas to Oregon. Jim worked for Champion International for most of his career. They bought their first home in Lebanon, Oregon. Jim and Helen raised four daughters, Cynthia, Jeanette, Alice and Anne (Paul) and one son, Nick (Laurel). Jim is the proud Grandpa to Dustin, Nicole (Brandon), Alex, Samantha, Helena, Julian (Katie) and Abby (Brendan) and three great grandchildren: Natalie, Dominic and Anne Sophie.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, camping on the Oregon Coast, summer trips to Kansas, ski trips to HooDoo, Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and traveling anywhere in the family RV. From the time they had kids, Jim and Helen made an annual summer trek to Kansas so the kids could spend time with their grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles. In October 2018 Jim joined the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight for a trip to Washington, DC with 45 other Veterans, where he became an honorary astronaut.

In addition to travel, Jim enjoyed baseball, music, gardening, BBQs, fishing and tolerated the family pets.

A devout Catholic, Jim was an active member of St. Edward's parish, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Vincent de Paul. For many years Jim was a member of the Elks, and the American Legion.

Jim was a resident at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home (OVHL) in Lebanon for just over three years. While at OVHL he enjoyed being outdoors, going on strolls across campus, fishing, country drives, many outings, attending music related events, and their food. Most of all, he enjoyed the OVHL staff, especially those from Delta 3--who became his second family.

Kind. Reliable. Stable. Family Man. Strong. Faithful. Funny. Happy. Honest. Hard-working. These are the traits that best describe Jim. He will be missed by his friends and family.

A Rosary Vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 28th and a Memorial Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 29 both at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church or the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home//OVHL in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, Oregon 97355.

To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com