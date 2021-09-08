Menu
James L. Carroll
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR
James L. Carroll, 97, of Corvallis passed away at the Oregon Veteran's Home in Lebanon on Sunday, September 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Suburban Christian Church
2760 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, OR
Oct
2
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Oak Lawn Memorial Park
2245 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis, OR
Jimmie always made all of us girls smile as he called out "Hey Sis! Good to see you" along with his big contagious smile! I will always remember his stories and how he loved going back and meeting with some of the nurses from the war, taking a bottle of wine with him to celebrate. EVERYBODY knew Jimmie, and EVERYBODY loved him! Cheers to you Jimmie, as you look down... Job well done here on earth! Love you and miss you a lot friend....
Debbie Thorpe
Friend
October 21, 2021
