Jimmie always made all of us girls smile as he called out "Hey Sis! Good to see you" along with his big contagious smile! I will always remember his stories and how he loved going back and meeting with some of the nurses from the war, taking a bottle of wine with him to celebrate. EVERYBODY knew Jimmie, and EVERYBODY loved him! Cheers to you Jimmie, as you look down... Job well done here on earth! Love you and miss you a lot friend....

Debbie Thorpe Friend October 21, 2021