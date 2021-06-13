James Edward Emanuel Jr.

August 15, 1947 - April 18, 2021

James Edward Emanuel Jr., 73 passed away on April 18, 2021 in Corvallis. He was born on August 15, 1947 in his great Auntie Bee's home in Blythe, California to James E. Emanuel and Dorine (Thompson) Emanuel. The family moved to Eugene before his first birthday. James grew up in Eugene and attended North Eugene High School and went on to complete his bachelor's degree at the University of Oregon. While in college he worked as a bartender at a nearby campus Pub and spent one summer planting trees in the Oregon forest using a planting tool called a Hoedad. James' jobs included working in the cities of Bend and Baker, but for most of his career he worked at Entek in Lebanon as an engineer in Product Design until he retired. James married Gwen Spencer on December 9, 1990 and they bacame a family of four with Gwen's twin sons Miah and Wesley. A few years later they divorced but remained friends and James continued to be a part of his step-sons' lives. Family was important to James and he was decicated to the care of his Mother helping her get settled in the Mennonite Village where she stayed until her passing. James loved the outdoors and enjoyed cross country skiing, kayaking and hiking and was known to share stories of these adventures. For a time, he would meet with close friends every Thanksgiving at Crater Lake to share a meal and cross country ski. James took his Mom and Aunt Janice hiking and sightseeing in areas that included the Steens Mountains and Wallowa Lake. Marys Peak on the Coast Range was one of his favorite places to hike. James belonged to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church in Corvallis. He was active in the church and Men's group and was involved with the Men's Retreats. James touched many lives in his lifetime, his friends, family and neighbors would describe James as a soft spoken, kind, warm and thoughtful man. To know him you also got to experience his dry humor. James was preceded in death by his father, Jim and his mother, Dorine and is survived by his stepsons, Miah Deines, Wesley Capulet, his aunt, Janice Reed and cousins. Donations in his memory ma be made to the University Of Oregon Libraries.