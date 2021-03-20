James C. Scruggs, Sr.

April 10, 1957- Feb 15, 2021

With great sorrow and sadness, we have to announce the passing of our beloved James. James was the most wonderful, caring, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. With his loving wife by his side, after 46 years, we had a deep love for each other. James will truly and dearly be missed by his family and friends. We love you forever and always. You will always be in our hearts and memories and never forgotten. Till we see each other again. May you now rest in peace.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, mother, sisters and brother. Also, many aunts, uncles, and extended family.

He leaves behind his loving wife Gale (Len), son James, Jr. (Jim), daughter and son-in-law Denise and Derek. Also, grandkids Kaleb, Lilly, Bella, Jacky, and Gabe. Also, niece Sandra and nephew Theodis (Junior), and many other family and friends.

DeMoss-Durdan handled all arrangements.