Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Scruggs Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
815 NW Buchanan Avenue
Corvallis, OR

James C. Scruggs, Sr.

April 10, 1957- Feb 15, 2021

With great sorrow and sadness, we have to announce the passing of our beloved James. James was the most wonderful, caring, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. With his loving wife by his side, after 46 years, we had a deep love for each other. James will truly and dearly be missed by his family and friends. We love you forever and always. You will always be in our hearts and memories and never forgotten. Till we see each other again. May you now rest in peace.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, mother, sisters and brother. Also, many aunts, uncles, and extended family.

He leaves behind his loving wife Gale (Len), son James, Jr. (Jim), daughter and son-in-law Denise and Derek. Also, grandkids Kaleb, Lilly, Bella, Jacky, and Gabe. Also, niece Sandra and nephew Theodis (Junior), and many other family and friends.

DeMoss-Durdan handled all arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.