James "Jim" Swanson

October 21, 1941 - November 3, 2020

James "Jim" W. Swanson of Lebanon passed away on November 3, 2020 surrounded by his wife Ruth Ann Swanson and their five children. He was 79 years old. James attended Corvallis High School. He married the love of his life Ruth Ann Blanshan on November 5, 1960. They enjoyed their 60 years together with their five children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was a family man and was often spotted at grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events, choir concerts, plays, and graduations. On game days you could find Jim sitting in his recliner rooting for his favorite college football team OSU. The Civil War game was a holiday to him and his family, often getting together to watch it.

James retired from Trus Joist of Stayton in 2007 and filled his time fishing and hunting with his boys and grandchildren, helping watch the great grandchildren, wood working in his shop, and spending time with his family. James was loved by many and will be missed greatly.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann. His children Raymond and Sheri Swanson, Rich and Cathy Swanson, and Scott Swanson all of Lebanon; Joan and Grant Earp of Albany; and Brian and Heather Swanson of Sweet Home. Grandchildren Ryan and Ali Swanson, Nick Swanson, Matt Swanson, Lindsey and Garwin Hadder, Tara and Tyler Webster, Mitch Swanson, Lauren and Aaron Earp-Poole, Grant and Amanda Earp, Kegen Swanson, Haley Swanson, Jake Swanson, Andrew Rhamy and Triston Rhamy. Great grandchildren Maddie, Jaci, Miller, Harper, Blake, Colt, Harper, Norah, Claire, Hendrix and Boston. Along with four brothers and six sisters.

The family is having a viewing Monday, October 9th from 4 -7p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Huston-Jost Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com