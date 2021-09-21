Menu
James L. Tinnin
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR
James L. Tinnin, 88, of Lebanon died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear about Jimmy T. He was one of my most favorite people.
Lori Nordstrand
September 23, 2021
Terri, sorry for the loss of your step dad. Holding you close in our thoughts and hoping you are doing okay. Prayers to you and your family.
Kathy & Tom
September 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. He was truly the kindest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet and although it has been a long time since I have seen him I can see his infectious smile perfectly in my mind. This world is a far lesser place without him here. Prayers to his family. God bless!
Teresa Boone- Emerine
September 22, 2021
