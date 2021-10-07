James (Jim) Leroy Tinnin

March 24, 1933 – September 19, 2021

James (Jim) Leroy Tinnin, age 88, passed away September 19, 2021, at his home in Lebanon. He was born March 24, 1933, the 10th of 12 children born to Tomas P. Tinnin and Mary Agnes (McGee) Tinnin, of Fredericktown, Missouri.

Jim's elementary education was in a three room school house for students in grades 1-8. He then attended High school graduating 1950 all in Fredericktown, Mo. The only sport offered in his high school was boy's basketball and he was a participant. His real sports passion was baseball and boxing. He played in the American Legion traveling baseball league as a catcher, hoping to catch the eye of a major league scout. He went on to coach youth league teams throughout much of his life. He also boxed in Golden Gloves boxing tournaments for several years.

In 1950 Jim enlisted in the Navy serving on the USS WASP and discharged in 1954. In 1959 Jim joined the U.S. Coast Guard serving until 1965. After his military service he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service and quickly advanced to Post Master. He served as Post Master until his retirement in 1988. After retirement Jim spent most of his time serving in his community at the Lebanon Elks Lodge and on the City of Lebanon Fire District Committees.

Jim and Delores Freeland married; they had two daughters, Robin Beth and Terri Lynn they later divorced. In 1965, Jim and Rochelle Qualls married; and he became stepfather to her three children Rick, Terri and Sheri. Jim and Rochelle were married until her passing in 2020.

Jim spent his free time hunting, fishing, and he never passed up and opportunity to go to a horse race. He also enjoyed raising animals, traveling, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren. He looked forward to the annual deer, elk hunt, and Snake River fishing trips with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by both parents, siblings Virginia Kovak of Dearborn, Michigan, Mary Crow of Auroura, Illinois, Lorene Bess Knowles, Thomas Tinnin, Mildred Tinnin, Charles Tinnin, all of Fredericktown, Missouri, William Tinnin of Castle Rock, Colorado, Harold Tinnin, of Tooele, Utah, Alma Gedge of Farmington, Missouri, Marvin Tinnin of St. Louis, Missouri.

He is survived by one sister, Shirley Miller of Farmington, Missouri, daughters, Robin Beth of Patton, Missouri, and Terri Lynn of Arizona. Step children Rick Qualls of Grants Pass, Terri and Bob Ayres and Sheri and John Cortese of Lebanon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

As his last contribution to society Jim has chosen to donate his body to The Western University of Health Science facility for medical education. There will be no service as per his request. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Oregon Veterans Home, or the Casey Eye Institute. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.