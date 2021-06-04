Menu
Janet Lee Sipe
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Janet Lee Sipe

April 17, 1933 – June 1, 2021

Janet Lee Sipe was born April 17, 1933 to Blanche M. and Robert C. Sipe in Albany, Oregon. She graduated in 1951 from Albany High School, and from the University of Oregon in 1955. She was married to Roger Harmon Reid from 1951 to 1974.

Surviving are her three sons Robert Forrest Reid, Richard Monroe Reid, and Roger Harmon Reid II, together with their spouses, Shelley, Liisa and Debbie, and her grandchildren, Nathan, his spouse Erica, Remington, Rhyan, Hannah and Josie. Her parents and brother, Elliott Sipe predeceased her.

The family is remembering Janet privately and there are no plans for a public memorial.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.
So sorry to hear of my dear friend Janet`s passing. We were best friends through high school in Albany. I loved getting to see her at reunions and have many special memories of our school days together. With my heartfelt sympathy, Ellie
Ellie Coleman Anderson
June 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to your family for your loss.
Kathie Vosper (Caldwell)
Family
June 4, 2021
