Janice Marlene Bidwell
Janice Marlene Bidwell, 79, of Albany passed away on September 2, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Neighborhood Church
2815 Pine Street SE, Albany, OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Jan's passing. I worked in the HP travel department with Jan for a few years. We called her "Ace" because she was so on top of things. She was always one step ahead of us. So upbeat and what a joy to work with. Safety issues due to Covid-19 kept me from attending her service. So sorry to have missed it. My sincere sympathy to the family in the loss of this wonderful lady.
Sandi Olsen
Work
October 4, 2021
Sorry to hear about Jan's passing. I worked with her at Fred Meyers in Albany for years and have missed seeing her at our FM Friends and Family lunches. I have passed this on to others that have known Jan and miss her terribly.
Mickie Rowland
September 10, 2021
I've known Jan for over 40 years as a wonderful friend. Her loving kindness and fun personality was enjoyed by so many. I and many others will miss Jan so very much. My condolences to all her family.
Dave Schmidt
September 8, 2021
Our condolences to you and your family. Jan was our neighbor for 16 yrs and she was a wonderful women and friend. Will be greatly missed.
Gail M Harrell
September 8, 2021
