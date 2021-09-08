So sorry to hear of Jan's passing. I worked in the HP travel department with Jan for a few years. We called her "Ace" because she was so on top of things. She was always one step ahead of us. So upbeat and what a joy to work with. Safety issues due to Covid-19 kept me from attending her service. So sorry to have missed it. My sincere sympathy to the family in the loss of this wonderful lady.

Sandi Olsen Work October 4, 2021