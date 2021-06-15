Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Ellen Martin
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR

Janice Ellen Martin

January 16, 1952 - June 12, 2021

Janice Ellen Martin, 69, of Jefferson, Oregon, passed away at her home on June 12, 2021. She was born in Albany, on January 16, 1952, and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1970.

Janice is survived by her husband, Mike of Jefferson; son, Ryan Borde of Stayton; son, Jon Doney (Tracy) of Snohomish, Washington; and daughter, Melissa Borde-Loebl of Huntington Beach, California; step-daughter, Melissa (Graham) Fitzpatrick of Syracuse, Utah. Seven grandchildren: Ty, Kai, Kalea, Reilly, Abby, Lucas, Sam; four step-grandchildren: Todd, Matthew, Mason, and Emery.

The family would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice and Visiting Angels for their caring and loving help. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements.www.aasum-dufour.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I´m so sad to learn of Janice´s passing. We were friends in our grade school years. Over the years we would run into each other and it was just as if no time had passed. Blessings and Love to her family and friends. You´ve lost a beautiful soul.
Candice (Jacobs)Kroeger
Friend
September 22, 2021
My memory of Janice is her telling me "if I should die prop me up beside the juke box" (Joe Diffie) song! Every time I hear that song I mention that is Janices´ song! I know will always without a doubt think of her whenever that song comes on! I will miss her terribly! Should have spent more time together! I am so sorry for your loss! She will always be in all our hearts!! My deepest sympathy to you Mike, Melissa, Ryan & family! Loved her a lot!
Kathy Perfect Plinski
Family
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results