Janice Marlene Stover-Bidwell

November 30, 1941 - September 9, 2021

Jan married Don Bidwell and had three kids Dawn, Pam and Dan.

She worked for Coast Distributors, Away Travel, Hewlett-Packard and Fred Meyer. She loved to be around people and her favorite place was Sweet Waters Restaurant. A service for Jan will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Neighborhood Church, 2815 Pine St. SE, Albany, Oregon.