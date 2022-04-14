Menu
Janine Hoegg

Janine Hoegg passed away at home on April 5, 2022, one day shy of her 73rd Birthday. She is survived by her husband, daughter, numerous cousins, and an aunt and uncle.

She was born in Wausau, Wisconsin to Warren and Maida (Dengler) Hill. Janine spent much of her childhood in Springfield, Oregon, received a University of Oregon degree, and worked at First National/First Interstate Bank (now Wells Fargo). She retired early to care for her parents. Janine and Peter were married in September 1982, moved to Corvallis, and were "frequent flyers" at Osborn Aquatic Center.

She loved cats, reading, crossword puzzles, old western TV series, gardening, and traveling.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Apr. 14, 2022.
