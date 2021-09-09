Jeanette Maud Scott

July 13, 1944 - Sept. 2, 2021

Jeanette M. Scott (nee LaFond), 77, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Salem Memorial Hospital. She and her husband, Pete, are long-time Corvallis residents and supported many community organizations including Vina Moses, The Boys and Girls Club Children's Dental Program, the Gordon House at the Oregon Garden designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, and many theater companies in Portland and Ashland. Jeanette worked at Linn-Benton Community College as a Supervising Support Staff in the Math Lab/Testing Center/Learning Center for many years. After retiring from LBCC, Pete and Jeanette concentrated on their family farm on Highway 20, where they raised blueberries, pears, apples, tomatoes and multiple cats, including the current residents, Stanley and Oliver. Jeanette was interested in many activities and made life-long friends at LBCC, the former Wow Fitness Club, numerous knitting shops, and local businesses she enjoyed visiting. She was excited about volunteering as a docent for the new Benton County Museum in downtown Corvallis.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, Pete; children, Jill McMahon and Michael Scott (Annick), and grandchildren, Sean McMahon (Alex Orazio), Katherine McMahon-Adams (Craig), and Griffin Scott. She is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Isabelle LaFond of Coos Bay, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to organizations important to Jeanette: The Johnson Children's Dental Program (at the Corvallis Boys and Girls Club), the Heartland Humane Society, Jackson Street Youth Services or Guide Dogs for the Blind (San Rafael, California).

She requested that there be no service and that her ashes be scattered amongst her roses.