Jeannie Lee Coleman Dye

March 20, 1945 - March 25, 2021

Jeannie Lee Coleman Dye was born March 20, 1945 to Donald and Grace Coleman of Monroe and passed at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer. Jeannie attended Alpine Grade School and Monroe Union High School, graduating with the class of 1964. Jeannie is survived by her daughter, Peggy Cooksey, her son, Aaron Kowchee, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sisters Donna Belvill and Sue Billings (spouse Floyd Billings), two nieces, Layle McCord (spouse Russell McCord) and Linda Stephens and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Throughout her lifetime, Jeannie lived in Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Arkansas, Texas, Nevada and Arizona. After the passing of her last husband, David Dye, Jeannie lived back in her hometown of Monroe. Jeannie spent most of her working years as a cook/bartender, cashier, and finally as an in-home caregiver. She was a great cook and her freshly made soups were well loved when she worked at the Long Branch Tavern in Monroe. She loved going to bingo while living in Washington, and to casinos in all areas, but especially Three Rivers in Florence.

Cremation Services provided by Andreason's Cremation and Burial Services. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Monroe Rural Fire Department, PO Box 411, Monroe, OR 97456. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Always a free spirit, may she finally find that greener grass.