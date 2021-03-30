Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeannie Lee Dye
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR

Jeannie Lee Coleman Dye

March 20, 1945 - March 25, 2021

Jeannie Lee Coleman Dye was born March 20, 1945 to Donald and Grace Coleman of Monroe and passed at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer. Jeannie attended Alpine Grade School and Monroe Union High School, graduating with the class of 1964. Jeannie is survived by her daughter, Peggy Cooksey, her son, Aaron Kowchee, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sisters Donna Belvill and Sue Billings (spouse Floyd Billings), two nieces, Layle McCord (spouse Russell McCord) and Linda Stephens and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Throughout her lifetime, Jeannie lived in Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Arkansas, Texas, Nevada and Arizona. After the passing of her last husband, David Dye, Jeannie lived back in her hometown of Monroe. Jeannie spent most of her working years as a cook/bartender, cashier, and finally as an in-home caregiver. She was a great cook and her freshly made soups were well loved when she worked at the Long Branch Tavern in Monroe. She loved going to bingo while living in Washington, and to casinos in all areas, but especially Three Rivers in Florence.

Cremation Services provided by Andreason's Cremation and Burial Services. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Monroe Rural Fire Department, PO Box 411, Monroe, OR 97456. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Always a free spirit, may she finally find that greener grass.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.