Jeffery Lynn Caudill
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 16 2022
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
a friends residence
Jeffery Lynn Caudill

December 7, 1955 - April 4, 2022

Jeffery is survived by his wife of 43 years Candy Jean; son Jason Lee Caudill; daughter Jessica Lynn Caudill and two grandsons, Jordan Lee Caudill and Oscar Luis Sevilla.

Jeff was an avid Nascar, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and was proud that he had over 1 million miles driving Semi with no accidents. He will truly be missed by all that knew and loved him.

The family will be having a celebration of life potluck on April 16, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. at a friends residence. For further information you can call (541) 619-3138


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Apr. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
a friends residence
OR
