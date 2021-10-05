Jerry Lynn Douglas

October 4, 1958 – September 15, 2021

Jerry Lynn Douglas passed away at his home September 15, 2021. Jerry was 62 years old.

Jerry was born in Eugene, Oregon, to James and Wilma (Adams) Douglas. He was Jim and Willy's third child, named after his grandmother, Geraldine "Jerry" Bryant. Jerry was a happy curly-headed young boy and like his dad and older brother Steve, a natural athlete.

Jerry was raised in the Santa Clara neighborhood of Eugene, lived in Coos Bay, and the family then settled in Albany. Jerry graduated from South Albany High School in 1976 where he was a standout athlete in both baseball and football. Jerry continued his education and baseball career at Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon College of Education (OCE) in Monmouth, where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree and majored in Social Sciences. Jerry was a feared hitter for the OCE Wolves.

Jerry began his Law Enforcement Career in Seaside, where he met and married Tami Dunn in 1982. Jerry and Tami had two children, Allison and Andrew. The family moved to Aloha, where Jerry continued his career with the Lake Oswego Police Department. Jerry was an active police officer for 33 years before retiring in 2014. Jerry enjoyed his employment with the Lake Oswego Police Department where he quickly moved up the department's ranks becoming Corporal and retiring as a Sergeant. Sergeant Douglas was a well-respected Field Training Officer (FTO) and in time, was responsible for the Department's Training Program. A City of Lake Oswego colleague said his legacy will be rich and long at Lake Oswego Police Department and they were fortunate to have Jerry's leadership, positive attitude and professionalism throughout his career. Jerry was described to have "a kind soul, gentle character and a quick wit."

Jerry was truly a family man. After retiring in 2014, Jerry moved back to Albany, to help and spend more time with his parents, two children and other family members. He was a loving son, caring brother, loyal friend, and amazing Dad to his children and grandson Gavin. Jerry was extremely proud of his two kids, Allison and Andy, whom will certainly carry on with his kind legacy. Both kids currently work in the public sector with Allison working in the nonprofit field serving children and families and Andy being a K-9 Police Officer and trainer. Both Allison and Andy participated in athletics and Jerry always found time to attend their games. Whether it was softball, volleyball, baseball, basketball, or football, Jerry would always find time to attend their games and often traveled out of state. Grandson Gavin was Jerry's pride and joy. Gavin called Jerry "Pa" and they cherished time spent together.

Jerry enjoyed playing golf with his son Andy, brother Steve, nephew Jeff and anyone else who would pick up a club and play. He had a great sense of humor and a deep desire to be kind to others. It wasn't uncommon for Jerry to engage in a conversation with a stranger and make friends easily. Holidays were a time Jerry enjoyed. Thanksgiving and Christmas were his favorite as it was full of family time. The JFS (Jerry's Favorite Salad) was his favorite and always on the table. Jerry was truly a great man who touched the lives of many.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Wilma (Willie) Douglas, of Albany; daughter, Allison (Scott), and grandson, Gavin of Salem; son, Andy (Samantha), of Springfield; brother, Steve (Joy) Douglas, of Albany; sister, Nancy (Rich) Mitchell, of Bainbridge Island, Washington; four nieces and a nephew. His father, Jim, preceded him in death.

In remembrance of Jerry Douglas, the family has scheduled a "Jerry Douglas Golf" get-together on October 16, 2021. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.