Jill Beach

March 30, 1944 - September 21, 2021

Jill, age 77, went to be with her Savior on Sept. 21st, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Jill graduated from Libby High School in 1961 in Toledo, Ohio. Jill met her husband at the sock hop dance in high school. Jill was married to Fred Beach on September 11th, 1965. Jill resided at Timberwood Court Memory Care in Albany, Oregon. Jill suffered from the disease called Dementia for over ten years. Jill had a tremendous will to live and bring a smile to those around her, even when the disease was in full force. This disease was the cause of her death. Jill was born from Shirley Ruth Harris and Paul Bradford. Jill has three siblings: brother Kent Bradford with his wife Barbara, sister Rosalie Purtell, and brother George Bradford with his wife Verbena.

Jill had four children. Her first child was Deborah Pearl Barton with her husband Wesley and children Gina Marie Kesecker with her husband Herschel (great-grandchild Madison), Angela Sophia Dalbeck with her husband Benjamin (great-grandchildren Hannah and Aiden), Patrick James Ferrari (great-grandchildren Marley and Maisy), Michelle Renee Ferrari with partner Juan (great-grandchildren Jalah, Juan Jr, and Jameson), Amanda Nicole Ferrari, Robert Anthony Ferrari with his wife Hayley, Frederick Alexander Ferrari, and Jill Ann Ferrari. Her second child's name is James Kent Beach. Her third child's name is Jessica Ruth Wasching with her husband Anthony and children Bobbie Rae Beach (great-grandchild Abbigail), Joshua David Sims with his wife Christin (great-grandchildren Marissa and Liam), Adam Jacob Sims with his wife Kristy (great-grandchildren Daniel, Jacob, and Jillian), Erin Leigh Sims (great-grandchildren Taylor and Layne), Karly Jane Wasching, and Kohl Anthony Wasching. Last child, deceased, Rebecca Mae Walpole with her husband Jeff and their children Andrew and his wife Kara (great-grandchild Syrus), and Ethan Walpole.

Jill had a fun, loving, compassionate, and caring spirit that loved every person she met. Some of Jill's favorite things to do was spending time with Jesus, reading her Bible, spending time with family and friends, creating art, crafting, going on walks, collecting seashells, gardening, and everyone's favorite giving out hugs and massages. Jill would walk up to a stranger and become their best friend in a second. Jill has brought the love of Jesus to the people around her. Jill was a big part of the churches she attended. She loved going on women's retreats, attending bible studies, and teaching the word of God. Since being a little girl, Jill wanted to be a teacher in the church. This has been one of Jill's greatest accomplishments because she was told she couldn't do this. Jill was very passionate about teaching vacation bible school to all the children in the neighborhood. She was well known for her smile and compassion towards the people around her. When Jill walked in a room, people immediately began to smile. Jill's family has a verse they all live by. This verse is Romans 8:28, "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose". Anyone who knew Jill was affected by her love, admiration, commitment and ability to see the positive in everyone and in every situation, always pouring out her love to anyone she would meet.

Jill had many people at the end of her life that were there to take care of her through the disease. First, her husband who spend many long hours and days sitting by her side caring for her. Lots of family, friends, staff and caregivers were there to take care of her. Every one of them could feel the love she had in her heart, even when she couldn't express it herself.

Please join us in celebrating Jill's life as we welcome all those who knew her and had the joy of her acquaintance. We will be celebrating her life with a service in Oregon and Ohio. Terry Gleason of Gateway Four Square Church will be officiating the service. The Oregon service will be held at Life Community Church at 4900 NW Highway 99, Corvallis, Oregon 97330. The date of the service is Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m.

The second service will be held at The Lodge at Strawberry Acres Park at 950 S. McCord Rd., Holland, Ohio 43528 at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9th, 2021.

Condolences can be sent to Jill's husband, Fred, and family. We would love to continue to remember her as the amazing person she was. We would love to see and hear any memories you have with Jill. These may be posted on the Facebook page: Jill Beach Celebration of Life (@jillbeach2021).

Fred Beach and family is welcoming financial donations through go fund me: https://gofund.me/384bcd30. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.