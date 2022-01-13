To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
He will be missed.
Rose Christianson
Friend
February 13, 2022
Nancye,
We were saddened to hear of Jim´s passing. We loved knowing him these last 18 years. We will always remember our times together. May God bless you mightily at this time!
Don and Val Edwards
Friend
January 16, 2022
My condolences to those who know and love Jim. It is sad news that brings young memories of Jim, a sweet boy in high school. I think he might have graduated in 1960, a year ahead of me, because I was enamored of the "older boy" who was kind to me in school - at CHS.
Pat Ives Coulston
School
January 16, 2022
Nancye, my fellow Palo Verde High classmate, Mary and I are very sorry that Jim is gone. Both of us looked forward to meeting him for the first time in Tucson during your planned visit right now - Jan 2022. Please accept our deepest sympathy for your loss.