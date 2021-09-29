Menu
Jirl Edward Scott
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
815 NW Buchanan Avenue
Corvallis, OR

Jirl Edward Scott

June 26, 1941 - September 24, 2021

Jirl Edward Scott, 80, passed peacefully Friday morning, September 24, 2021, with family at his side. Born June 26, 1941, in Shady Valley, Tennessee to Edward and Geneva Scott, Jirl was the younger of two children. His family's traditions, steeped in Appalachian culture, gave Jirl his core values and fond memories throughout his life. Jirl cared deeply for his family and friends and remained faithful to his lifelong belief in always being true to his word.

In 1955, Jirl's parents resettled in Corvallis, where he attended Corvallis High School. In the summer of 1962, he met Jean Popenoe while she was a student at OSU. They were married in 1966 and celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this June.

Known locally as "The House Doctor," Jirl worked his way up from hod carrier to contractor, remodeling all his family's homes along the way. He was the proud father and adoring grandfather of four sons and seven grandchildren. Seeing a need in the community, and in support of his sons who were active in the sport, Jirl opened Corvallis' first skateboard shop, Allskate.

Since 1996, Jirl and wife Jean have called their property on Greenberry Road home, earning him the honorary title of "Mayor of Greenberry." Jirl is survived by his loving wife, Jean, their four sons and spouses, Jacob (Sarah), Job (Pernille), Jordan (Nila) and Josh (Lance), grandchildren Amelia, Ash, Tanah, Lo, Finnian, Lucy and Sequoia, and his sister, Barbara. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the lake at Warden Farms on Smith Loop.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
The Lake at Warden Farms on Smith Loop
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You can count me in as one of the houses (in 1981) that Jirl helped fixed to pass inspection to buy. I hadn't seen or talked to Jirl in about 8 years, but every time I passed by the house I would always look over to see if he might be out in the yard. I know he had a good time learning everything about growing and drying his plants! My heart is with all of you, and with all of his friends.
Debbie Thorpe
Friend
October 21, 2021
Going to miss ya Jirl! Sad its been so long since we had seen eachother. Jeanie me and sheri are so so sorry for your lossless! please let me know if there is anything we can do to help you in these tough times. 5412203020
James and sheri
Friend
October 2, 2021
Jean - we are thinking of you today.
Marj and Carol
September 30, 2021
My Dear, Dear Jean, My heart is so heavy for you and your family. Jirl is in the arms of Jesus and is no longer suffering. Many prayers and LOTS of Love coming your way.
Debbie Archibald
Friend
September 30, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Hilary White
September 29, 2021
