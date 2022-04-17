Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jo Ellen Parker

Jo Ellen (Dunfee) Parker

July 24, 1939 - January 12, 2022

Jo Ellen (Dunfee) Parker died at 82 in Seattle, Washington on January 12, 2022. She was born July 24, 1939 in Shadyside, Ohio and graduated with honors from Ohio State University in 1961. Jo Ellen married Donald F. Parker in 1963 in Long Beach, California.

She earned a master's degree from Eastern Michigan University and worked as a teacher, university program manager and travel agent.

Jo Ellen was a relentlessly positive person, life long learner, passionate traveler, excellent friend and above all, a loving spouse and exceptional parent.

She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband, who preceded her in death in 2016. Read more about Jo Ellen's life at dignitymemorial.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.