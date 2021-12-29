Joan Asbahr Armstrong

March 31, 1929 - December 24, 2021

Joan Asbahr Armstrong, 92, died Thursday, December 24, 2021 in Corvallis, Oregon surrounded by family. She was born on a farm outside Corvallis with her twin Roger, the last of eight children. She married her high school sweetheart Harry A. Armstrong in 1948. They had five children: Dianne, Paul, Kathy, Kevin and Alice. Joan drove a school bus for Dorsey Bus Company. She was an engraver for R3 Engraving on wood, plastics and metal. She worked for Garland Nursery for 15 years. She loved gardening, maintaining huge flower beds all around the house and a "turn around" bed to the delight of the neighborhood. Joan lived in the house that Harry built for 62 years before moving to Regency Park Place, the first time she ever lived in town. She loved to read and listen to music. She attended all of Harry's barbershop singing functions. She also regularly attended OSU gymnastics.

Joan was preceded in death by husband Harry (2008), and daughter Dianne (2004). She is survived by her brother Lynn Asbahr; children Paul Armstrong and wife Lydia, Kathy (Armstrong) Sandstrom, Kevin Armstrong, and Alice (Armstrong) Suyematsu and husband Glen Suyematsu; five grandchildren, David, Nathan, Jasmine Joan, Mikayla and Nicholas; and abundance of other family members.

Donations can be made to: Corvallis Evangelical Church Let's Eat, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or OSU Women's Gymnastics Program.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis, OR 97330.