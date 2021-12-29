Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Asbahr Armstrong
FUNERAL HOME
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR

Joan Asbahr Armstrong

March 31, 1929 - December 24, 2021

Joan Asbahr Armstrong, 92, died Thursday, December 24, 2021 in Corvallis, Oregon surrounded by family. She was born on a farm outside Corvallis with her twin Roger, the last of eight children. She married her high school sweetheart Harry A. Armstrong in 1948. They had five children: Dianne, Paul, Kathy, Kevin and Alice. Joan drove a school bus for Dorsey Bus Company. She was an engraver for R3 Engraving on wood, plastics and metal. She worked for Garland Nursery for 15 years. She loved gardening, maintaining huge flower beds all around the house and a "turn around" bed to the delight of the neighborhood. Joan lived in the house that Harry built for 62 years before moving to Regency Park Place, the first time she ever lived in town. She loved to read and listen to music. She attended all of Harry's barbershop singing functions. She also regularly attended OSU gymnastics.

Joan was preceded in death by husband Harry (2008), and daughter Dianne (2004). She is survived by her brother Lynn Asbahr; children Paul Armstrong and wife Lydia, Kathy (Armstrong) Sandstrom, Kevin Armstrong, and Alice (Armstrong) Suyematsu and husband Glen Suyematsu; five grandchildren, David, Nathan, Jasmine Joan, Mikayla and Nicholas; and abundance of other family members.

Donations can be made to: Corvallis Evangelical Church Let's Eat, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or OSU Women's Gymnastics Program.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis, OR 97330.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Corvallis Evangelical Church
1525 N.W. Kings Blvd., Corvallis, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Weddle Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weddle Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So very sorry to hear of your sad, sad loss. You were such a good daughter and son-in-law, and she was lucky to be so loved. Hearts are with you.
Margie and Steve Cooper
Friend
January 13, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. I went to high school with her. We were in the same grade.
Eugene "Buzz" Dunn
January 3, 2022
I have such great childhood memories of Joan and the whole Armstrong family. Joan built and nurtured a good home and a fine family. The Armstrong home was always a welcoming place and Joan will always have a warm place in my heart.
Jack Callahan
December 29, 2021
Miss you mom. Watering and enjoying my flowers without talking to you on the phone won't be the same. Thank you for sharing the joy of flowers and visiting gardens, sewing, crafts and oh so many things with me. You will have to visit the tulip fields up there without me.
Kathy
Family
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results