Joan Asbahr Armstrong
FUNERAL HOME
Weddle Funeral Service - Stayton
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR

Joan Asbahr Armstrong

March 31, 1929 - December 24, 2021

Services have been postponed until Spring/Summer due to Covid concerns.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Corvallis Evangelical Church
1525 N.W. Kings Blvd., Corvallis, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Weddle Funeral Service - Stayton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear of your sad, sad loss. You were such a good daughter and son-in-law, and she was lucky to be so loved. Hearts are with you.
Margie and Steve Cooper
Friend
January 13, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. I went to high school with her. We were in the same grade.
Eugene "Buzz" Dunn
January 3, 2022
I have such great childhood memories of Joan and the whole Armstrong family. Joan built and nurtured a good home and a fine family. The Armstrong home was always a welcoming place and Joan will always have a warm place in my heart.
Jack Callahan
December 29, 2021
Miss you mom. Watering and enjoying my flowers without talking to you on the phone won't be the same. Thank you for sharing the joy of flowers and visiting gardens, sewing, crafts and oh so many things with me. You will have to visit the tulip fields up there without me.
Kathy
Family
December 29, 2021
