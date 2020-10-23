Menu
Joan Armstrong

Joan Therese Armstrong

June 10, 1938 – September 20, 2020

Joan Therese (Post) Armstrong entered into God's loving arms on September 20, 2020 from lung complications. She was born on June 10, 1938 in Framingham, Massachusetts to John and Agnes (Keefe) Benjamin.

Joan was an amazingly loving and kind lady who always had an uplifting word for everyone. We can close our eyes and still hear her say "Hi Honey." We'll forever miss her brilliant smile and laugh. She leaves so many who loved her. So many lives she touched. Heaven is surely blessed with its new angel.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Armstrong; sister Betty Vincent-Mahar; daughter Robin (Scott) Glasgow; granddaughter Stephanie (Brandon) Terry; great-grandsons Cooper and Coleson; and many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

In addition, Joan had four additional step-daughters: Kristi McLean, Dawnie Grubstein (preceded her in death), Mary Lowrey and Fabel (Greg) Konicke, providing her with seven additional grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Agnes; son Matthew Post; siblings Agnes M. Fisher, Shirley J. Elwood, John W. Benjamin (her twin brother) and Donald F. Benjamin.

There will be a memorial held at Hope Church at 2817 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany, Oregon. Date to be determined. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
