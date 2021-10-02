Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Elaine White
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Joan Elaine White

February 25, 1939 - September 30, 2021

Joan Brown was born in La Feria, Texas, in 1939. Her father, Howard Brown, was in the Navy in World War II and later moved the family to Rogers, Arkansas, where Joan grew up. Joan met Jack White there, married and had two boys before moving across the country to Oregon in 1963 where Jack took a new job. The family settled in Albany, then moved to North Albany in 1975 where she remained until 2021. She was preceded by her husband, Jack, who passed away in 2015, at the age of 81.

Joan was a photographer with a sharp eye for landscapes and people. She spent many years working in various roles at Linn Benton Community College including a lot of time behind the camera lens and in the darkroom. She was an adventurer both in the mountains with Jack and the Mazamas and underwater, having summited peaks, like Mt. St Helens (when it was taller before the eruption) and Mt. Hood, and diving and photographing wildlife in the warm waters of tropical destinations like Fiji, Belize and Hawaii. She also enjoyed kayaking with her husband, Jack, and their dog, Sandy. In later years, Joan enjoyed fusing art glass, jewelry making, sewing, beadwork and crafting and turned in her scuba tanks for golf clubs.

Joan is survived by two sisters, Fay Granger (Gary), of Bentonville Arkansas, Kay Fowler (Ron), of Fayetteville Arkansas, two sons, Eugene White, of Anchorage, Alaska, Stanley White (Amber), of Kirkland, Washington, three grandchildren, Cele White (Ashley), of Tacoma Washington, Julie Freeman (Adam), of Denver, Colorado, and D'Arcy White Matt (Kyle), of Bozeman, Montana, and one grandchild, George Freeman, of Denver Colorado. And of course her faithful dog, Annie. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m sorry to hear of Joan´s passing. We were friends through our cancer care art classes.
Joan Manson
Friend
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results