John Edward Bray

March 4, 1944 - April 4, 2022

John Edward Bray, 78, of Philomath, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2022. He was born to Ellis and Frances Bray in Columbia, Missouri, on March 4, 1944. The family moved to Cedar Hill, Texas, when he was about three years old.

After graduating from Cedar Hill High School, John went to East Texas University (now Texas A&M at Commerce), where he received his B.S. degree and M.S. degree in Physics. He furthered his education by receiving his Ph.D. degree in Physics from Washington State University, where he met and married the love of his life, Tammy. Together, they raised three beautiful and caring children.

John worked as a System Designer Engineer in NCR for more than 30 years, where he contributed significantly to the financial imaging system and received many patents and awards. John was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a natural problem solver and builder with an altruistic heart and clever sense of humor (puns galore!). So many people benefited from his talents, especially his children and grandchildren, whom he adored and often visited. Nothing made him happier than family, travel, and 18 holes.

John is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years Tammy Bray; his three children James Bray (Kendall Britt), Jannine Alexander (Jon Alexander), and Jacob Bray (Erika Bray); and his loving grandchildren Tanner Bray, Carolyn Bray, Gavin Alexander, Ethan Alexander, Ava Bray, and Emma Bray. Celebration of John's life will be performed at Corvallis Club on April 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of John may be made to the John Bray Endowed Scholarship in Physics at Washington State University - c/o WSU Foundation, PO Box 641925, Pullman, WA 99164-1925 or online at https://bit.ly/JohnBrayScholarship.

