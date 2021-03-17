John Monroe Dunbar

October 12, 1940 - March 10, 2021

John Monroe Dunbar, adored husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 10, 2021 in Albany, Oregon, at the age of 80.

John was born to W. Franklin and Helen (Shaffer) Dunbar on October 12, 1940 in Mendoza, Argentina, where his parents served as missionaries. They moved to Canyonville, Oregon when John was four years old and remained in the United States until they returned to South America to serve in Montevideo, Uruguay when John was twelve. There he raised messenger pigeons and played soccer in the street. After attending school for several years in Uruguay, John graduated high school at Canyonville Bible Academy, where both parents were teachers.

Following graduation, John enlisted in the Army for two years and was stationed at a military hospital. Though he dreamed of being a cowboy, John later became a state police officer in Albany, Oregon. He and Cheryl (Cheri) Pietsch were married in Portland, Oregon on June 7, 1969. John lovingly built their home on property outside of Albany where they raised their daughters Holly, Heidi, and Shannon.

The family attended North Albany Baptist Church for many years and then attended First Assembly of God. John enjoyed hunting, camping, playing softball, collecting WWII artifacts, photographing vintage airplanes, and spending time with family.

After 25 years of service with the Oregon State Police, John retired in 1991. John added three sons-in-law, nine grandchildren, an honorary daughter and grandson, and a granddaughter-in-law to his beautiful family. John and Cheri were married for 51 years.

John is survived by his wife Cheri; daughters and their husbands Holly and Casey Karstens, Heidi and Russ Scovel, and Shannon and Ben Henshaw; grandchildren Ilex (fiancé Dylan Neuschwander), Drake (Jess), Ivy, Levi, Luke, Leif, Lola, Rilla, and Sweden; honorary daughter and grandson Olive Nanual and Ben; his brother Bob's wife, Laura, and siblings Rolfe (Ella) Dunbar, Dawn (Al) Rust, David (Mitzie) Dunbar, Prill Shambaugh, and Judi (Phil) Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob Dunbar.

A viewing will be held at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on March 19, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. A graveside service will be at Santiam Central Cemetery on Harber Road on March 20 at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be at Hope Church on March 20 at 2 p.m. All are located in Albany, Oregon, and family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Collings Foundation (www.collingsfoundation.org).

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).