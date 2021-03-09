JOHN H. FULTON

Sept. 13, 1934 - Feb. 27, 2021

John Harvey Fulton was born on September 13, 1934 in Twin Falls, Idaho and passed away on February 27, 2021 at Willamette Springs in Corvallis where he resided for the past three years. Mr. Fulton was preceded in death by his parents Robert F. Fulton and Marian B. Fulton. He is survived by Christie, his wife of 60 years, daughters Stephanie Boyle (Blake) of Hillsboro, Elizabeth Rogers (Mike) of Tigard, Leslie Isbell (Dan) of Gresham, and four grandchildren. Mr. Fulton was a descendent of J.C. Avery, Founder of Corvallis.

Mr. Fulton graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland in June 1951. He entered Virginia Military Institute in September 1951 and enlisted in the US Army in February 1954. He served with the 11th, 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions as an infantryman until February 1956. He re-entered Virginia Military Institute and graduated in June 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Mr. Fulton married Christie Lou Hulvey of Fort Defiance, Virginia on August 6, 1960. Shortly thereafter, he began a civilian career with the Oregon Department of Transportation in September 1960. He interrupted his civilian career and re-entered the U.S. Army as an officer with the Corps of Engineers in May 1961, where he served with combat and construction engineer units and as an instructor at the U.S. Army Engineer School.

Mr. Fulton resumed his civilian career with US Forest Service in May 1963. He continued his military career with the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring in 1988 with the rank of Colonel. He also completed his civilian career with the Forest Service and retired in 1995.

Mr. Fulton was a life member of the Reserve Officers Association, American Society of Civil Engineers, Society of Military Engineers and Association of United States Army. John was a lifelong Oregon State University Beaver fan and could be seen at many football and basketball games. He traveled frequently to out-of-state games and to OSU bowl games. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis.

At his request, no services will be held.