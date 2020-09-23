John Hamilton de Meules

December 26 1949 – September 20, 2020

John Hamilton de Meules of Corvallis, and more recently of Lebanon, Oregon passed away at the Allworth Veteran's Home of Lebanon, Oregon after a long illness.

John was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on December 26, 1949. He is survived by his sister, Susan, of Arvada, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo Clark de Meules and Dr. Edgar A. de Meules.

John attended school in Corvallis and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1968. After a two-year tour of duty in Vietnam (where he received the Purple Heart among other commendations) he attended Linn-Benton Community College (with a degree in Associate of Applied Science, Computer Programming) and Chemeketa Community College (two degrees in Occupational Skills Training). Computers were his true love and he not only built computers but repaired them. He made computers for friends and family, their children and grandchildren. He delighted in giving the computers to others, especially the children.

John was a kind and loving person who had a special love of animals of any kind. In recent years he went on trips to zoos, farms and other sites where animals were present. They made him laugh (and he had an especially infectious laugh) and somehow they knew that he loved and understood them.

John spent the last few years at the Edward C. Allworth Veteran's Home in Lebanon. A very special family friend, Judy Butler, spent time with John and assisted him in many ways making him feel special and loved. She was instrumental in making his life meaningful. We are very grateful for all that she did for him in these last few years.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Allworth Veteran's Home and more recently Evergreen Hospice, who gave John loving care in his last few years. They arranged for him to explore many new things with his caregiver, Beth. She made his last few years full and happy. We wish to thank her for all the special things she did for John.

John was interred at the Columbarium of the Church of the Good Samaritan. There will be a private service when the time is right.

Contribution's in John's memory can be to the Allworth Veteran's Home (600 North 5th St., Lebanon, Oregon, 97355), Evergreen Hospice of Albany or an animal rescue or care center of your choice.

McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.