John Walter Johnson

May 5, 1956 – August 16, 2020

John Walter Johnson passed away peacefully at the age of 64 years old in Albany, Oregon. He was born in Kennewick, Washington on May 5, 1956. He married his wife Beverly Ann Johnson on July 2, 1983 and had one daughter Constance Ann Bradley. He is survived by two sisters; Cathy Bowcock from Warren, Oregon and Janet Baumgartner from Pendleton, Oregon. His parents, a sister, and a brother preceded him in death. He has several nieces and nephews. John worked for different water facilities during his career and enjoyed working with water. He loved music with a particular passion for "The Blues". His other passions were his family and history, especially World War II. John was loved dearly by all of his family. He will be remembered fondly and missed tremendously.