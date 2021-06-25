John Peter Krier

May 2, 1943 - June 14, 2021

John Peter Krier passed away June 14, 2021, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina during a family vacation.

He was born May 2, 1943, to Leo and Della (Koehn) Krier in a maternity home in Gettysburg, South Dakota. He and his four brothers grew up on a farm northwest of Hoven, South Dakota. He attended St. Anthony Elementary and graduated from Hoven High School.

During summers, he worked as a farmhand and in construction. After receiving his certification in autobody repair from North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, in 1964, he accepted a position at Weibel Autobody in Woodburn, Oregon. He worked at several shops in the area prior to taking the job of shop foreman at Hubbard Chevrolet. In 1975, he began work as an estimator for State Farm Insurance, a position he held until retirement in 2004.

In June 1965, John married Janet Arbach in Hoven, South Dakota. They made their home in Woodburn, where they raised their children, Jeanne and Jeffrey, until their move to Albany, in 2007 to be closer to family.

John enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in their extracurricular activities, especially sports. John was very meticulous in the care of his lawn and yard. There wasn't a fallen leaf that met his approval. John and Jan enjoyed many travels in the US, plus tours and cruises.

John is survived by his wife, Janet, daughter, Jeanne Krier (Kirk Forkner), son, Jeffrey (Suzy) Krier, grandchildren, Jaclyn (Harrison) Reid, Carson Silsby, Samuel Krier, Danielle (Andrew) Laney, and Jace Krier; brothers, Ronald, Harlan (Gerry), Dave (Julie), and Daniel (Lori).

He was preceded in death by his father(1996), mother (2006), and sister-in-law, Carol (2018).

Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany on July 7 with a viewing at 10 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be July 19 at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony's cemetery in Hoven, South Dakota.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com