John K. Lindsey

July 6, 1966 - March 9, 2021

On March 9th the world lost a great man.

John Kevin Lindsey lived the life all of us should aspire to live. He lived a servant's life. He lived a life filled with love and joy. Although his life was cut short after only 54 years, his legacy will last for generations.

John faithfully served his country as a United States Navy combat veteran, during Operation Desert Storm. The national pride John exhibited during his years of service to his country, influenced the man he became during the balance of his life.

Shortly after his service in the Navy, John began serving the citizens of Linn County, in the position of County Commissioner. Running as a Republican, John was elected to six consecutive terms, completing 22 consecutive years of service. During his years of service to the county, John could most frequently be found standing face to face with one of his constituents, working to solve problems and right wrongs. His influence on the political landscape of Linn County has benefited thousands of people, on both sides of the political aisle.

John's greatest joy came in time spent with his family. John was a son to Paul and Peggy, a brother to Renee, Steve, Tony, Andrew and Audrey, a father to Bridget, Brad and Brandi, and Papa John to Tabitha, Tyke, Delaney, Brody, Dakota, Landon, Brinkley and Gavin. Most of all John was a loving and devoted husband to Linda. Whether spending time playing music, on vacation in a tropical location or simply time in the backyard, John lived a live filled with laughter, love and joy.

The world is a more quiet place today. We are each a little less than we were, yet so much more than we would have been without him.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Lebanon. Due to COVID restrictions the service can be viewed via livestream on the St. Edward Catholic Church Facebook page. Burial with military honors will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com