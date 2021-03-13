Menu
John K. Lindsey
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

John K. Lindsey

July 6, 1966 - March 9, 2021

On March 9th the world lost a great man.

John Kevin Lindsey lived the life all of us should aspire to live. He lived a servant's life. He lived a life filled with love and joy. Although his life was cut short after only 54 years, his legacy will last for generations.

John faithfully served his country as a United States Navy combat veteran, during Operation Desert Storm. The national pride John exhibited during his years of service to his country, influenced the man he became during the balance of his life.

Shortly after his service in the Navy, John began serving the citizens of Linn County, in the position of County Commissioner. Running as a Republican, John was elected to six consecutive terms, completing 22 consecutive years of service. During his years of service to the county, John could most frequently be found standing face to face with one of his constituents, working to solve problems and right wrongs. His influence on the political landscape of Linn County has benefited thousands of people, on both sides of the political aisle.

John's greatest joy came in time spent with his family. John was a son to Paul and Peggy, a brother to Renee, Steve, Tony, Andrew and Audrey, a father to Bridget, Brad and Brandi, and Papa John to Tabitha, Tyke, Delaney, Brody, Dakota, Landon, Brinkley and Gavin. Most of all John was a loving and devoted husband to Linda. Whether spending time playing music, on vacation in a tropical location or simply time in the backyard, John lived a live filled with laughter, love and joy.

The world is a more quiet place today. We are each a little less than we were, yet so much more than we would have been without him.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Lebanon. Due to COVID restrictions the service can be viewed via livestream on the St. Edward Catholic Church Facebook page. Burial with military honors will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Edward Catholic Church
Lebanon, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
I am so sorry for your family s loss. My husband worked with Renee at the phone company so I knew of John plus in his position in the county.
Shirley Eshbaugh
Other
July 6, 2021
As the former IT Director for Linn County. I met John when he was elected as Commissioner for Linn County. John and I would meet several time a week in my office. He often spoke fondly of his nieces, nephews, son, family and loved ones. He was proud of you and your achievements. He loved to talk about weekends in Bend, and the clubhouse where is son lives. Yes Steve, Heaven is a much noisier place today. I will miss my friend.
Larry
March 19, 2021
John and I first met in first grade. We were like thing one and thing two. Once our family moved to North Bend we would only cross paths now and then. John was a big part of my life growing up in my younger years. I know John was a man of faith and is with the lord now. You are now rejoicing with Jesus Christ. My prayers go to your family for their loss. Cliff
Cliff Simmons
March 16, 2021
Lebanon Aquatic District
March 15, 2021
Uncle Don, Aunt Ann and Family
March 15, 2021
I love John Lindsey... the kindest man I have ever known... my life will never be as joyful now without my dear warrior-servant-son...
steve druckenmiller
March 15, 2021
We always enjoyed John when he came into the radio station; always had a story to relay. :-)
Susie @ KGAL/KSHO
March 14, 2021
Harrisburg City Council
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results