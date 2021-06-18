Menu
John David "Dave" McKern Sr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
John "Dave" David McKern, Sr.

February 16, 1938 - June 5, 2021

Jack of all trades, and master of anything he set his mind to, retired Air Force Master Sergeant John David McKern, Sr. passed away peacefully June 5, 2021 at the age of 83 at OHSU in Portland, as a result of an injury sustained from a fall in his workshop. His high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Joy, was by his side.

A native Oregonian, Dave was born in Salem February 16, 1938 to Claude and Ruby (Hamor) McKern. After high school graduation, Dave worked at Boeing in Seattle. He enlisted with the Air Force in December 1960 and retired in 1980, serving 20 years as a Crew Chief on the F-105 and B-57 Aircraft. Dave had many assignments during this time, most notably two tours during the Vietnam Conflict. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked on the bombing range in Oscura, New Mexico, often disabling live bombs.

In 2002, Dave returned to Albany and over coffee was reunited with the love of his life, Joy. They happily spent the next 20 years making up for lost time. Dave enjoyed meeting friends at the coffee shop every morning and looked forward to Saturdays as one of the members of the Pit Crew for Crazy 8 Racing, either at Willamette Speedway or Cottage Grove. His love of animals also included taking care of grand-dogs for family members.

Dave leaves behind a large extended family, including his wife, Joy; son, John David McKern, Jr, and wife Patricia; stepson, Mark Mulholland; step daughters, Pam Hays and husband, Mike, and Sue Hall and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Christopher, Bryan, Logan, Carson, Connor, Kyle, Jessica, Bryan, Courtney, Sarah and Tanner, together with 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Tom McKern, of Grants Pass and Mike McKern, of Seward, Alaska, and by sisters, Rhetta Farrar, of Anchorage, Alaska, Carol Webber ,of Albany, and Linda Perez, of Antioch, California. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and one brother.

A celebration of life will be held June 25, at 11 a.m., at the South Albany Community Church in Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

You will be greatly missed, SUPER DAVE.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
South Albany Community Church
Albany, OR
