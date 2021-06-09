John Richard Ott

October 14, 1962 - June 6, 2021

John Richard Ott passed away at OHSU on Sunday, June 6, 2021 after battling leukemia and a recent stem cell transplant.

John was born in Corvallis, Oregon Oct. 14, 1962. After graduating from Philomath High School in 1981, he joined the Navy. After serving 5 years, he returned to Corvallis and settled down. In 1988, his son, Michael, was born; followed by Erin in 1990 and Lauren in 1991.

John loved to hunt, fish and play blackjack at the casino. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Dick, in 2010 and both sets of grandparents.

Survivors include his mom, Gail; children: Michael, Erin and Lauren; sisters: Teresa, Denise, and Michelle; grandchildren: Emma, Dahlia, Lane, Azalea, Little Daniel, Cole, Zinnia and Arlo.

John was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. We take comfort in knowing he is with his Dad and they are fishing and watching over all of us.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia Foundation.

Visitation is Thursday, June 10, 2021, 3 to 5 p.m. at McHenry Funeral Home, Corvallis. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 11th, 10:30 a.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Corvallis. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for John's family.