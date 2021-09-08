Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Pimm
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Martin Brothers Funeral Chapels Lethbridge
610 – 4 Street South
Lethbridge, AB

John Pimm

February 11, 1951 - August 26, 2021

Mr. John Pimm of Milk River, formerly of Lacomb and beloved husband of Mrs. Debbie Pimm, passed away at Chinook Regional Hospital on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the age of 70 years.

A celebration of John's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Martin Brothers Riverview Chapel, 610 – 4 Street South, Lethbridge, Alberta with Pastor Dave Moffat, officiating.

For those who wish to view John's service via livestream, please go to https://www.mbfunerals.com/obituary/John-Pimm and scroll to the bottom of the page to find the link.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Martin Brothers Funeral Chapels Lethbridge
610 – 4 Street South, Lethbridge, AB
Funeral services provided by:
Martin Brothers Funeral Chapels Lethbridge
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Martin Brothers Funeral Chapels Lethbridge.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.