John Stahl

June 4, 1947 - April 3, 2022

John Stahl, 74, died suddenly on April 3rd, 2022. There are no words big enough to express the hole he leaves behind for his loved ones.

Born in Springfield, Ohio, he was the son of Elbert "Pete" and Doris Stahl, and brother to Peter and Becky. He was the husband of Patricia Spark; they shared 45 years of marriage and many laughs together while raising two children.

He graduated from University of Washington with a degree in business. For 33 years, he worked as an accountant and eventually Assistant Finance Manager for the City of Albany, and for 26 consecutive years with John's careful work, the City received a Certificate of Excellence for Financial Reporting. He loved working with the people who make the City work. Since 'retiring,' John worked voluntarily as the accountant for Gallery Calapooia.

John also enjoyed pottery, golf and other sports, cheering and groaning at the Mariners, photography, rockhounding, playing cards, geology, reading, and video chatting with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle man, husband, father, brother, grandfather, cousin, friend.

John is survived by Patricia, his son George and daughter Kjerstin, and grandchildren Penelope and Sebastian, as well as many other loving extended family members. He is preceded in death by his brother, Peter.

At this time, the family is planning a memorial service here in Albany at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the public art fund through Gallery Calapooia, 222 W 1st Ave, Albany, OR 97321.